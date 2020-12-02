Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cabaletta Bio Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DSG3-CAART, DSG3/1-CAART, MuSK-CAART and FVIII-CAART which are in clinical stage. Cabaletta Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CABA. HC Wainwright started coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cabaletta Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:CABA opened at $14.87 on Monday. Cabaletta Bio has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $19.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $357.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 22.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 20.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 21.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 29,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter worth $311,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

