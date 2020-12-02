Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $40.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.79 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Build-A-Bear Workshop to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BBW opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.06. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $5.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

In other news, major shareholder David Kanen sold 525,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $1,790,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

