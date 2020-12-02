Brokers Offer Predictions for Medical Properties Trust, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medical Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $329.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

MPW stock opened at $19.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.64. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $24.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,877.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 19.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 85.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 36,315 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $2,991,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 390 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

