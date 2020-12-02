Brokerages Anticipate Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.83 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) will report sales of $180.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $183.30 million and the lowest is $177.77 million. Axon Enterprise reported sales of $171.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full year sales of $635.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $632.63 million to $638.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $737.49 million, with estimates ranging from $731.30 million to $747.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Axon Enterprise.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $166.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAXN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $125.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.22 and its 200 day moving average is $94.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.79 and a beta of 0.53. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $130.41.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $360,476.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,027.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $63,515.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,954.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,978 shares of company stock worth $24,062,937. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 25,672.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after buying an additional 135,294 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 167.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,443,000 after buying an additional 393,252 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $994,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 41.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

