BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 20.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,328,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after acquiring an additional 916,195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,016,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,697,000 after acquiring an additional 233,812 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,701,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 172.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,045,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 41.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,016,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,158,000 after purchasing an additional 592,119 shares during the last quarter. 20.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCEP opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $41.15 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola European Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.16.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

