BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 7,500 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 89.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 336.5% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 87.6% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $13.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.12.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

