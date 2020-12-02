BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,228 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 76.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 187.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHR opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.91.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.23 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($10.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 14,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $456,959.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $138,652.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,408. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

