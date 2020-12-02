BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 10,737 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,502 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,737 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 11.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.3% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 34,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 12.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 29,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

NYSE:DB opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

