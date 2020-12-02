BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 78,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,737,000 after purchasing an additional 93,289 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $761,000. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $54,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 24,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $625,250.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,659.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CG. Citigroup raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average is $27.26. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.84 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

