BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 5,785 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,657 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.9% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $231,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,220.08 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,615.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,185.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,017.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $38,861,289 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

