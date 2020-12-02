BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 1,223 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 322.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 44.1% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 349,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $13,675,726.08. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 65,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $2,737,621.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on LSXMA shares. CSFB upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.89. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

