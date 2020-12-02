BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 97.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,814 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 13.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 385,432 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 112.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 11.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.79. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.39 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.56 to $3.75 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Aurora Cannabis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Aurora Cannabis Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.