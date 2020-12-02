BP (NYSE:BP) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

BP (NYSE:BP) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

BP has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of BP from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.99.

Shares of BP stock opened at $20.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.69. BP has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $40.08.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $44.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BP will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in BP by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19,768 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in BP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in BP by 313.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

