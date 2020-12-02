Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Position Reduced by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,506 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54,055 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.21% of BOX worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $886,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,718,566 shares in the company, valued at $48,172,989.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $565,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,188,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,421,088.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,400. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOX opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.23. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. BOX had a negative return on equity of 279.40% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

