Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.51 Per Share

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.69 EPS.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BXP. Truist dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI cut Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.40.

BXP stock opened at $99.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.02. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 209,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 154.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 172,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,835,000 after purchasing an additional 104,628 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.6% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 279,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 588.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 27,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.