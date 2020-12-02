Bodycote plc (BOY.L) (LON:BOY) PT Raised to GBX 715

Bodycote plc (BOY.L) (LON:BOY) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 715 ($9.34) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 0.93% from the company’s current price.

LON BOY opened at GBX 721.68 ($9.43) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 704.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 624. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 30.97. Bodycote plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 378.40 ($4.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 975 ($12.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

In other Bodycote plc (BOY.L) news, insider Kevin Boyd bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.85) per share, for a total transaction of £20,310 ($26,535.15).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

