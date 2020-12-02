Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Hits New 12-Month High at $109.32

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $109.32 and last traded at $107.00, with a volume of 2117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.26.

BPMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.87.

The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.62.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.49 by $4.67. The business had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.42 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8087.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.93) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony L. Boral sold 23,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $495,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,859.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,080 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,972. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $41,054,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,366,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,149,000 after purchasing an additional 251,884 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 897,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,198,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 601.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 197,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,408,000 after buying an additional 169,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

