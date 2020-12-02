BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 966,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.03% of Madison Square Garden worth $145,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden during the third quarter worth $684,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,626,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 16.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

MSG stock opened at $169.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.74. Madison Square Garden Co has a 1-year low of $182.47 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.47 and a beta of 0.87.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.