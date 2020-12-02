BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,203,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463,105 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.65% of Tupperware Brands worth $145,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TUP stock opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $37.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.47.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.83. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. Analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TUP. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Sidoti upped their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.45.

In other Tupperware Brands news, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis purchased 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $787,600.00. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $28,430.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

