BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,949,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 760,976 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Urban Edge Properties worth $145,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 10,526 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UE. ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Urban Edge Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $9.20 to $9.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.14.

Shares of UE opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $20.84.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.27). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 38.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

