BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,345,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,231 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.36% of Navistar International worth $145,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Navistar International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Navistar International by 242.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 96,931 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Navistar International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Navistar International by 284.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

NAV opened at $44.21 on Wednesday. Navistar International Co. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -491.17 and a beta of 2.45.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Navistar International Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

