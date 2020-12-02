Biodesix, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on December 7th (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Biodesix’s (NASDAQ:BDSX) quiet period will end on Monday, December 7th. Biodesix had issued 4,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $72,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During Biodesix’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

BDSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Biodesix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of BDSX stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. Biodesix has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $19.13.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

