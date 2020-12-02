Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Hits New 1-Year High at $122.57

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $122.57 and last traded at $119.24, with a volume of 4186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.98.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BILL. Bank of America raised their target price on Bill.com from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bill.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Bill.com from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.69.

Get Bill.com alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion and a PE ratio of -238.15.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.73 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 474 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $56,339.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,294.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory O’driscoll sold 25,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total value of $2,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293,093 shares of company stock valued at $29,225,898. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Bill.com by 238.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,914,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,902,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 366.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,626,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,113,000 after buying an additional 2,848,966 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.