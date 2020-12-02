Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Bora Chung Sells 795 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) insider Bora Chung sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $94,493.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,436.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 22nd, Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $2,484,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $2,273,625.00.

BILL opened at $123.84 on Wednesday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $124.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.15.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bill.com in the second quarter valued at $26,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 108.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.69.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

