Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 56.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,622 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Big Lots by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 821,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,520,000 after acquiring an additional 393,101 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Big Lots by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after acquiring an additional 248,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after buying an additional 236,055 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,804,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,102,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,284,000 after buying an additional 222,534 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Big Lots from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.08.

NYSE:BIG opened at $55.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.09. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $57.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

