BidaskClub Lowers Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OTRK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ontrak from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Ontrak in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ontrak from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Ontrak in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ontrak currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.40.

Shares of OTRK stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.26. Ontrak has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.43 million, a PE ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 2.58.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Sell-side analysts forecast that Ontrak will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ontrak by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 12,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ontrak by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the second quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

