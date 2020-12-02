BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) PT Raised to $28.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.45.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $20.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $822.07 million and a PE ratio of 34.75. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.96.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.69 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 3.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 49,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

