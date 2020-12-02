BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BeiGene by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,245,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,228,000 after purchasing an additional 63,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in BeiGene by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,172,000 after purchasing an additional 76,257 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in BeiGene by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,140,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in BeiGene by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,828,000 after purchasing an additional 108,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in BeiGene by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $246.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $322.98.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded BeiGene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Maxim Group downgraded BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BeiGene from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.03.

In other BeiGene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.27, for a total transaction of $1,301,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,201,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,206,612.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 54,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.39, for a total value of $15,226,018.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,927,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,201,352.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,445 shares of company stock valued at $42,215,888 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

