Beacon Securities Weighs in on Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V)’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:IFX)

Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V) (CVE:IFX) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 25th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Shares of IFX opened at C$1.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 million and a PE ratio of 11.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.66. Imaflex Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.36 and a 1-year high of C$1.20.

In other Imaflex Inc. (IFX.V) news, Director Gerald Ross Phelps sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total transaction of C$107,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,550,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,744,656.50.

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiary, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for consumer, industrial, and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

