Barrington Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Cross Country Healthcare in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 25th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.97.

Shares of CCRN opened at $8.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $324.17 million, a P/E ratio of -16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 250.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

