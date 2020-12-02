Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Reach plc (RCH.L) (LON:RCH)

Reach plc (RCH.L) (LON:RCH)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, AR Network reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.10% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of RCH stock opened at GBX 140.23 ($1.83) on Monday. Reach plc has a twelve month low of GBX 47.92 ($0.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 179.07 ($2.34). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 124.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 83.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.44 million and a P/E ratio of 9.81.

Get Reach plc (RCH.L) alerts:

Reach plc (RCH.L) (LON:RCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported GBX 14.60 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for and free national and regional newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; holds events and exhibitions related to publishing activities; and provides contract publishing for football clubs and other sport-related organizations.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Reach plc (RCH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reach plc (RCH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.