Barclays Increases The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) Price Target to GBX 5,500

The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 5,420 ($70.81) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ULVR. UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) target price on The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price target on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price objective on The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,821.36 ($62.99).

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,434 ($57.93) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $126.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55. The Unilever Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,645.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,540.45.

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

