Barclays Analysts Give Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) a €9.40 Price Target

Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) has been given a €9.40 ($11.06) price target by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.20 ($12.00) target price on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.30 ($10.94) target price on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.20 ($9.65) price target on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €8.63 ($10.15).

Get Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) alerts:

Enel SpA has a one year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a one year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.