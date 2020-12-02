Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports.

BAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $28.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 135.4% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 43.5% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

