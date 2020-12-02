Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports.
BAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.31.
Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $28.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 135.4% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 43.5% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.
