Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given a $28.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) has been assigned a $28.00 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial set a $20.00 target price on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of BLDP opened at $19.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.70 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 191,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 12.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 366,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 7.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

