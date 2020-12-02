B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Stock Holdings Increased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after buying an additional 1,077,927 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,243,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,842,000 after buying an additional 3,326,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $487.17 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James set a $8.50 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on B2Gold from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. B2Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

