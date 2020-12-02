B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 123.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on XFOR. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

Shares of XFOR opened at $6.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $109.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.53. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.79.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $67,088.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 10,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $76,704.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,242 shares of company stock valued at $278,631. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 546,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 423,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 986,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 13,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

