B. Riley Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Dycom Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.02. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Vertical Research lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $63.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.51 and its 200 day moving average is $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.23 and a beta of 1.80. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $78.71.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $810.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.88 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 60.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 41,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

