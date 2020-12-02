AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) PT Set at €27.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) has been given a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €24.10 ($28.35) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €21.80 ($25.65) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AXA SA (CS.PA) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €22.94 ($26.99).

EPA CS opened at €19.82 ($23.31) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is €16.95. AXA SA has a one year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a one year high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

