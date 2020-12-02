AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,548,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,773 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.76% of AutoNation worth $81,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 27.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 86.6% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 40,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $2,438,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,532,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,381 shares of company stock worth $8,293,383 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AN. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.57.

NYSE:AN opened at $65.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $69.28.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.73. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

