Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) and Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Financial Analysis

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) and Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Autodesk and Where Food Comes From, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autodesk 3 6 16 0 2.52 Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 N/A

Autodesk currently has a consensus price target of $254.83, suggesting a potential downside of 8.70%. Given Autodesk’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Autodesk is more favorable than Where Food Comes From.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Autodesk and Where Food Comes From’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autodesk $3.27 billion 18.69 $214.50 million $1.50 186.07 Where Food Comes From $20.77 million 3.58 $1.35 million N/A N/A

Autodesk has higher revenue and earnings than Where Food Comes From.

Profitability

This table compares Autodesk and Where Food Comes From’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autodesk 11.74% -1,423.72% 8.61% Where Food Comes From 6.11% 10.60% 6.59%

Risk and Volatility

Autodesk has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Where Food Comes From has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.1% of Autodesk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Autodesk shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.4% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Autodesk beats Where Food Comes From on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc. operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. It also provides Inventor tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, analysis, tooling, visualization, and documentation; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and PlanGrid, a cloud-based field collaboration software, which provides general contractors, subcontractors, owners, and architects access to construction information in real-time. In addition, the company offers Revit software for building information modeling; Shotgun, a cloud-based software for review and production tracking in the media and entertainment industry; Vault, a data management software to manage data in one central location, accelerate design processes, and streamline internal/external collaboration; and BuildingConnected, a construction management solution that centralizes and streamlines the bidding process. Autodesk, Inc. sells its products and services to customers directly, as well as through distributors and resellers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

Where Food Comes From, Inc. provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. The company operates through verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education. The company also offers sustainability programs, compliance management, and farming information management solutions as software-as-a-service; maintenance, support, and software-related consulting services; and web hosting services, as well as sells hardware. It serves beef and pork packers, organic producers and processors, and specialty retail chains. The company was formerly known as Integrated Management Information, Inc. and changed its name to Where Food Comes From, Inc. in December 2012. Where Food Comes From, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Castle Rock, Colorado.

