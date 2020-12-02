Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.22% of Astronics worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 180,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Astronics by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 181,029 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 70,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,019 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Astronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Astronics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Astronics alerts:

Shares of ATRO opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $370.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28. Astronics Co. has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $30.34.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Astronics had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $106.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist upgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Astronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Astronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Astronics Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.