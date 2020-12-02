Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 16.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 691,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,608 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Astronics were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRO. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 181,029 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Astronics by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 480,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 180,036 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in Astronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Astronics by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 258,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 118,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Astronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,169,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. CJS Securities raised shares of Astronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Astronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of ATRO opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average is $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Astronics Co. has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $30.34.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Astronics had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $106.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

