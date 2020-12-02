AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average is $54.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

