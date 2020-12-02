AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 7,500 by UBS Group

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) has been given a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Monday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($121.51) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,462.35 ($110.56).

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 7,807.80 ($102.01) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,172.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8,444.58. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 5,871 ($76.70) and a 12-month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78. The firm has a market cap of $110.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.09.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

