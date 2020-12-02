Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,993 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 77,391 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.15% of Armstrong World Industries worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWI. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,572,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,543,000 after buying an additional 358,618 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,860,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 29.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,752,000 after purchasing an additional 60,188 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 279.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 180,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWI opened at $77.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $111.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.49.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The company had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist cut their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

