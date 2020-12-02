Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Position Cut by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Shares of ARNA opened at $66.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.16. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The company has a current ratio of 23.17, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 5,727.22%. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.46) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.