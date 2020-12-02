Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Aqua Metals in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.

NASDAQ AQMS opened at $1.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. Aqua Metals has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $74.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 842.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQMS. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 343.0% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,257,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,522 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Aqua Metals by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 732,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 97,722 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in Aqua Metals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Aqua Metals by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

