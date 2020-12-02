Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 307.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Apache were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APA. FMR LLC raised its stake in Apache by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958,949 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Apache during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,702,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Apache by 371.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,688,849 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,455 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Apache by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 546,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after buying an additional 362,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apache by 2,361.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 368,431 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 353,460 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apache alerts:

Shares of APA stock opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. Apache Co. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 4.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.47.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.23. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Apache’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

APA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist dropped their price objective on Apache from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apache from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.