Analyzing Public Company Management (OTCMKTS:PCMC) & Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) and Public Company Management (OTCMKTS:PCMC) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exponent and Public Company Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exponent $417.20 million 10.26 $82.46 million $1.53 54.20 Public Company Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Exponent has higher revenue and earnings than Public Company Management.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Exponent and Public Company Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exponent 0 1 2 0 2.67 Public Company Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exponent currently has a consensus target price of $89.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.32%. Given Exponent’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Exponent is more favorable than Public Company Management.

Profitability

This table compares Exponent and Public Company Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exponent 19.63% 23.66% 15.24% Public Company Management N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.8% of Exponent shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Exponent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Exponent has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Company Management has a beta of 5.59, meaning that its share price is 459% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Exponent beats Public Company Management on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, industrial structures, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, statistical and data sciences, thermal sciences, and vehicle analysis. The Environmental and Health segment offers services in the areas of chemical regulation and food safety, ecological and biological sciences, environmental and earth sciences, and health sciences. The company offers approximately 90 different technical disciplines to solve complicated issues facing industry and government. It serves clients in chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, food, beverage and nutrition, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, technology, industrial equipment, transportation, and other sectors of the economy. The company was formerly known as The Failure Group, Inc. and changed its name to Exponent, Inc. in 1998. Exponent, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Public Company Management Company Profile

Public Company Management Corporation (PCMC), through its subsidiaries, provides management consulting and regulatory compliance services in the United States and Canada. It provides management consulting services and advice to private company clients seeking to register and self distribute their own securities in a public offering without an underwriter, and obtain a listing and have their securities quoted and traded. The company also offers regulatory compliance services and advice to public companies regarding their SEC reporting and corporate governance requirements. In addition, PCMC prepares and publishes educational white papers and other educational materials that help private companies determine whether they should become public and the appropriate methods available to them. The company's white papers cover a range of topics, including the public capital markets, regulatory compliance requirements, strategic planning, liquidity, corporate finance, and other financial matters, including the protection of officers' and directors' personal wealth. Further, the company provides the PCMC Bulletin Board 30 Index to increase awareness of the OTCBB as a public equity market. PCMC offers its services primarily to growing small-to-middle market private companies. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

